Utah Jazz NBA Trade Rumors: Thunder, Bulls and Pistons Reportedly Interested in Rodney Hood

Utah Jazz wing Rodney Hood's ability to score in bunches seems to have made him a highly sought-after player as the trade deadline approaches.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune's Tony Jones, Hood has reportedly received interest from the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chicago Bulls, and Detroit Pistons.

"Sources say the Thunder were always going to be aggressive on this trade market because they want to improve the depth of their roster in an attempt to entice forward Paul George to sign with them long-term," Jones wrote in his report.

"Detroit and Chicago are in a similar place as Oklahoma City personnel-wise. Hood would fit with the Pistons or the Bulls, who both need another guy who can shoot the basketball. The Jazz would like an asset for Hood, according to sources. A first-round pick would be optimal," he added.

In addition, The Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic have also shown "a passing interest" in acquiring Hood, per Jones.

Hood can clearly help each of the teams mentioned by Jones.

He could step into the starting lineup immediately if he joins the Thunder since Andre Roberson has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a ruptured patellar tendon. Rookie Terrance Ferguson has actually been doing quite well as the team's starting shooting guard, but the Thunder need someone with more experience if they want to make a deep playoff run.

The Pistons could also use a floor-stretcher like Hood on their roster after they shipped Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the Blake Griffin trade last week.

Meanwhile, the Bulls' interest in Hood is actually a little surprising because they have plenty of options at the wing positions. But, he is clearly an upgrade over the likes of Denzel Valentine, David Nwaba, Justin Holiday, and Paul Zipser.