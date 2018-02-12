'V The Movie' Announced, Original Creator Bringing 80s Sci-Fi Classic to the Big Screen

Another science fiction classic is getting the movie treatment. This time, it is the 80s hit miniseries "V."

According to Deadline, the creator of the original, Kenneth Johnson, is set to write and direct the project, which is officially called "V The Movie." Desilu Studios is leading the charge with John Hermansen and Barry Opper on board as producers. There is no word yet on the casting and the release date of the movie.

Johnson said in an official statement picked up by the abovementioned publication, "We are delighted to team up with Desilu to bring the timeless — and timely — story of resistance against tyranny into the 21st Century. 'V' will be the first of a cinematic trilogy which will tell the full epic tale in the manner I always envisioned."

Released in 1983 as a two-part miniseries, "V" told the story of the reptilian aliens referred on the show as Visitors who ask the help of humans to obtain chemicals to save their ailing planet, which the humans agreed to do after the aliens promised to provide knowledge on the advanced technology they possessed.

While it looked like a simple and straightforward enough deal, it turns out that there is a darker side to it all, and the aliens are not exactly as friendly as they portrayed themselves to be.

The "V" miniseries was an instant hit. At the time of its release, the first part was hailed the second-most popular program of the week with 40 percent of the television audience during that period tuned in. It spawned a sequel called "V: The Final Battle" and not long after, a show called "V: The Series," which failed to replicate the original's success.

"V The Movie" will be the first attempt to bring it to film, but it certainly is not the first of the rebooting efforts involving the sci-fi favorite. Back in 2009, a series based on "V" was released with the intention to following "V: The Final Battle" despite the latter wrapping up everything already. This "V" series was not received well and lasted for just a couple of seasons. It was the most expensive TV show during that time with a budget of one million dollars per episode.