'V' The Movie Officially Announced To Be Helmed By Creator Kenneth Johnson

Facebook/V: The Series Promotional image for the original 'V' TV series

A movie based on the '80s sci-fi series "V" is now in the works and will be helmed by series creator Kenneth Johnson. The film will follow the story of the two-part mini-series centered on human-suit-wearing reptilian visitors who intend to assimilate humanity.

The series will be the first project for a reborn Desilu Studios, originally founded in 1950 by Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball. John Hermansen (Con Air) and Barry Opper (Critters) were also brought on board to produce the film which has yet to receive a release date.

"We are delighted to team up with Desilu to bring the timeless - and timely - story of resistance against tyranny into the 21st Century," Johnson said. "V will be the first of a cinematic trilogy which will tell the full epic tale in the manner I always envisioned."

Following the original 1983 release, "V" has spawned a new sci-fi franchise concerning aliens known as the "Visitors" trying to gain control of Earth. The first series was followed by a 1984 sequel V: The Final Battle, a short-lived 1985 series, and a 2009 reboot starring Morena Baccarin.

In addition to a retelling, it is expected that Johnson will also be throwing in a bit of social commentary in the series' next outing. Desilu Exec VP Steven Posen, an admitted fan of the series, said that he is thrilled to be bringing a new take on the franchise to life.

"'V'is a multi-billion dollar film franchise and merchandising juggernaut," said Posen. "We couldn't be more excited and honoured to bring this film to the millions of devoted fans worldwide."

"V" will join a plethora of sci-fi remakes and revivals including "Star Trek," "Flash Gordon," "Time Cop," and "The X-Files." While some of the recent remakes have been a hit or miss, with Johnson at the helm a flop doesn't seem likely.