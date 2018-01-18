Valentine's Day 2018: Gift Ideas for Him

HyperChiller Official The HyperChiller can chill a drink in as fast as 60 seconds. It's like adding 30 cubes of ice to a drink without diluting it.

With Valentine's Day happening in less than a month's time, many lovers out there, married or otherwise, are already looking for possible gifts for their loved ones to celebrate the occasion. While men are expected to gift their women a bouquet of roses among many other things, women can return the favor by gifting their men with unconventional Valentine's Day presents this year.

One of the most highly recommended Valentine's Day gift for men this year is the "Game of Thrones" wooden beer mug. With the popularity of the HBO series, it is almost impossible for a man not to appreciate this unofficial TV series merchandise. The mug is made of natural wood and is treated with acrylic lacquer at the outside while its inside is treated with beeswax. Whether a man chooses to pour his beer in this carved piece of mug or not, there is no denying that this piece is a great addition to the collection of any "Game of Thrones" fan.

For women whose men possess an old soul, so to speak, a Valentine's Day gift of a Solo Radio by Crosley is a sure hit. While this piece of entertainment boasts of an impeccable sound, thanks to modern day technology, its mid-century design will surely evoke memories of the good old days.

On the other hand, for men who love to drink whiskey or iced coffee but are always on the go, the HyperChiller is an excellent Valentine's Day gift. As this portable drink storage can chill alcoholic beverages or coffee to the ideal drinking temperature in a minute, a busy man can enjoy drinking his iced coffee or booze without the need for ice cubes.

A Valentine's Day gift for men does need to break the bank, though. A simple mug with meaningful words can be enough to paint a smile on a husband and father's face on the so-called Heart's Day. For instance, a Dad Husband Legend mug only costs $10.50, but it says a lot about the recipient and will surely warm his heart.