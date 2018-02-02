Valentine's Day 2018: How Singles Should Celebrate the Day

REUTERS/Brian Snyder A worker carries an armload of red roses at Winston Flowers in Boston, Massachusetts February 13, 2013, the day before Valentine's Day. According to Winston Flowers, they will deliver 350,000 roses on Valentine's Day.

While Valentine's Day is an occasion for couples to celebrate love, those without partners can observe the occasion, too, in the company of themselves, for themselves.

The world is, once again, celebrating Valentine's Day in less than two-weeks time. While the occasion is, more often than not, celebrated by both married and unmarried couples, it is suggested that those who are single can still enjoy the day even if they are without partners. Elite Daily, an online publication, suggests that pampering one's self is the best way to celebrate Valentine's Day for singles.

Giving one's self a good bubble bath on Valentine's Day is one good way for singles to enjoy the day, according to the online publication. With lit aromatic candles, a glass of wine, and a good read on the side, a single person can enjoy the day or night despite the absence of a partner.

Another suggested idea is to take one's self to a luxurious dinner. While this idea may only worsen the feeling of the single hopeless romantic, it is said to be the best opportunity to indulge in food without having to worry what a date may think of someone's eating habits, such as starting the meal with a good serving of the dessert instead of an appetizer.

Singles who are not comfortable with the idea of dining out alone on Valentine's Day, on the other hand, may opt to stay at home. However, it is suggested that they cook a sumptuous meal for themselves, or grab the opportunity to experiment with a dish.

Treating one's self to a good entertainment is another suggested way for a single to enjoy the day. Whether it be streaming movies on Netflix or heading to the movie house to watch the latest movie, a good entertainment can help a single person avert feeling miserable on the Valentine's Day.

However, if a single person is a Catholic, he can also spend his Valentine's Day at church this year. With Valentine's Day, this year coinciding with Ash Wednesday, the first day of the Lent Season, going to church to strengthen one's faith on that day is not a bad idea at all.