'Valkyria Chronicles 4' Gameplay News: More Characters, Unique Gameplay Mechanics Revealed

(Photo: SEGA) A screenshot from the "Valkyria Chronicles 4" announcement trailer.

More characters and gameplay details for "Valkyria Chronicles 4" have been revealed care of the latest issue of the Weekly Famitsu magazine.

A slew of the characters that fans will follow in the game were introduced a few days ago, but it turns out there are more new faces to meet in the highly anticipated game.

For a start, "Valkyria Chronicles 4" will introduce the "cheerful, selfless, and kind" civilian girl named Angelica Farnaby who lost her memories. One day, she suddenly becomes popular among the soldiers and it may have something to do with her bold move of confronting the powerful Witch of the Snowstorm.

The game will also feature the gentle medic Karen Stewart, who is "skilled in the treatment of men" having been brought up in an all-male household. Fans will likely see her with Ragnarok the medical dog.

The only character in this new "Valkyria Chronicles 4" list that serves as a solider is Minerva Victor, the "sociable and calm" commanding officer of Squad F who values the spirit of chivalry.

The new gameplay information revealed that gamers will be tasked to level up classes instead of the individual soldiers. This is through experience points they can net in training camp. A class that reaches a certain level gains the ability to advance to a higher class.

As revealed before, "Valkyria Chronicles 4" will feature six classes — Scout, Assault, Engineer, Lancer, Sniper, and Grenadier — each with unique abilities and a crucial role in the battlefield. Fans can read more about them here.

Lastly, it is revealed that the PlayStation 4 (PS4) limited edition of the game releasing in Japan will feature the "Joint Operation with Squad 7" downloadable content, where players can go on a mission with "Valkyria Chronicles 1" protagonist Welkin Gunther and Squad 7 of the Gallian Militia.

"Valkyria Chronicles 4" will be released in Japan on the PS4 on March 21 and then on the Nintendo Switch sometime this summer. Players in the west can get it on the Xbox One in addition to the said versions next year as well.