'Valkyria Chronicles 4' News: Amazon Lists October as Western Release Date

Sega A promotional image for "Valkyria Chronicles 4"

"Valkyria Chronicles 4" is coming to North America and Europe this October.

Listings on Amazon reveal that the versions of the game for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will be available on Oct. 16.

This is the date for the Canadian website of the retailer as well as that of Video Games Plus. However, GameStop lists the release date of these versions as Oct. 30.

Sega has yet to make the official announcement at the time of writing, although prior to this, the studio simply stated that "Valkyria Chronicles 4" will be launched "fall 2018" in the North American and European market.

Curiously, "fall 2018" is also the listed release date on the game's the newly launched official website, where the studio compiled all the links for the product listings mentioned above. It should not be long before official details arrive though.

Meanwhile, Sega also released a new trailer for "Valkyria Chronicles 4," giving gamers a better look at the battle locations and the challenges that await them.

Everything is basically blanketed with snow, which the game uses to its advantage in putting together different missions that will test the patience and abilities of players.

In some "Valkyria Chronicles 4" stages, players will have to locate enemy tanks in a snow-covered field where wooden decoys are also purposely buried for distraction. They will also be tasked to minimize fallout and damage from bombs dropping out of the sky.

Apart from occasional avalanches, the cold will also mean that characters will not be able to enjoy as much save opportunities before permadeath they otherwise would on a sunny day. Blizzards also pose a threat to the level of a character's Ability Power.

More details on the setting, gameplay mechanics, and characters in "Valkyria Chronicles 4" can be read on the official website in addition to screenshots and promotional image such as the one above.