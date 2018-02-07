'Valkyria Chronicles 4' News: Details on Warship Centurion, Ship Order Functions

SEGA A screenshot from the "Valkyria Chronicles 4" announcement trailer

In the war against the Autocratic Eastern Imperial Alliance in "Valkyria Chronicles 4," the Atlantic Federation will make use of a cruiser called the Centurion.

Sega has revealed that the Centurion was built in secret by the Edinburgh Navy to be used in battle. There are three versions of it, and the second one is used by the party's leader Claude and the others.

The description of the ship reads, "It can presumably move through fields of ice, and is equipped with a huge ram for breaking ice at the warship's head. At over 230 meters in length, the Centurion is like a tank riding on ice as if striding across a stretched out crevasse. This giant warship's ability to travel on land is thanks to technology given to Edinburgh by the United States of Vinland. Those details are country-level top secret."

In "Valkyria Chronicles 4," players can use the Centurion for support during battles in the Command Mode using the "Ship Order" function. Gamers can also develop equipment for the warship to bolster the performance and usage frequency of Ship Orders during battle. This can be done through "Warship Body Equipment Development" in Research and Development.

However, Ship Orders can only be used for a limited amount in "Valkyria Chronicles 4" and cannot be recovered during battle, so players would want to make sure the timing is right when they use it to make it count.

In the game, Ship Orders come in four forms. First is called Radar, which, as the name suggests, gives players eyes on the enemies out of range via the Command Mode. Next is Bombardment, which allows "Valkyria Chronicles 4" players to blow up a designated area and deal damage on every single opponent within the range of the bomb.

Ship Orders can also be used for Relief Unit, where players can tend to their allies by healing their health points (HP) soldier units and evacuate injured characters in a state of near-death. Finally, "Valkyria Chronicles 4" players can also do Vehicle Emergency Repair to restore and revive damaged vehicle units evacuated during battle.

"Valkyria Chronicles 4" will be out in Japan on the PlayStation 4 on March 21 and for the Nintendo Switch this summer. Fans in the west can pick it up on the PS4 in addition to the Xbox One and Switch sometime this year.