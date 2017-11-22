'Valkyria Chronicles 4' News: Release Date, Plot Line, and Platforms

YouTube/Sega Screenshot from the announcement trailer of "Valkyria Chronicles 4."

Recent reports have revealed that "Valkyria Chronicle 4" is currently in production by game developer Sega. Furthermore, the tactical role-playing game is set to land in the Nintendo Switch, making it the first installment to be introduced to Nintendo.

According to reports, "Valkyria Chronicles 4" will go back to the roots of the series. As such, the plot line of the highly anticipated game title will be sent in the Second European War during the 1930s. Players will be given the responsibilities of being a Federation soldier, with the task of defeating and conquering the Imperial Army. Furthermore, it seems that the legendary snowfall will also work against the players, which should make the universe increasingly interesting.

Aside from the plot line, game developer Sega also revealed that "Valkyria Chronicles 4" will feature a turn-based, strategic battle system that will force players to use their wits and skills to conquer the common enemy. As for what players can expect from the universe of the game title, game producer Kei Mikami had a few words to say.

"New hardware allowed us to repaint the gorgeous visuals you know and love in a whole new light," said Mikami in an interview with PlayStation Blog. "In order to amplify Canvas' hand-drawn, watercolor aesthetic, we deepened the shadows to make its colors pop. We also added real-time environmental effects — like footprints left in the snow, or heatwaves warping the air around you — to give the sense that you're actually there in person."

Further reports also emphasized the Nintendo Switch release as the mainstream characteristic of "Valkyria Chronicles 4" may contribute to the longevity of the console in the market. Although no official release date has been announced, "Valkyria Chronicles 4" is expected to land on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2018.