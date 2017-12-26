'Valkyria Chronicles 4' News, Update: Advanced Classes, More Characters Detailed

(Photo: SEGA) A screenshot from the "Valkyria Chronicles 4" announcement trailer.

SEGA continues the flow of new information for "Valkyria Chronicles 4," this time discussing, among many others, the advanced classes that players can attain.

When a class reaches level 11, which can be done in various ways including taking part in the Training Grounds, a higher ranking called Jaeger can be unlocked, which offers a broader range of tactics and weapons as well as ability increase across the board.

Scout Jaegers in "Valkyria Chronicles 4" are provided with the Rifle Grenade that can fire grenades from a greater distance while Assault Jaegers unlock the Flame Thrower weapon.

The Flamethrower can fire through the defense effect of sandbags, and waved from side to side to reduce enemies to ashes, but has short range.

Apart from being able to counterattack the enemy, Sniper Jaegers in "Valkyria Chronicles" get two weapons at their disposal — the Auto Sniper Rifle and the Lancer Sniper Rifle. The former attacks with a rapid-fire three-shot burst, but the latter is the rifle to use for when in need of higher attack power.

Lancer Jaegers get the Mortar Lance, which can fire a mortar with a ranged attack effect:

It is a weapon with high VS. Person attack power that creates a parabola and explodes upon impact.

For Engineer Jaegers, "Valkyria Chronicles 4" only adds increase to the amount recovered from the Tank Reparation Kit while the Grenadier Jaegers only get ability boost and no new weapon.

SEGA also detailed two more features in the game — the Orders and Potential:

"Orders" are special actions that can be used by the protagonist and enemy bosses, which can manifest various effects unto the user's party.

The effects include changing unit stats, sending in reinforcements, and withdrawing from battle among many others. "Valkyria Chronicles 4" players can also learn Orders through comrades at the Salon.

"Potential" reveals a character's personality and their skill level as a soldier. In an "Abnormal State," the state of the units in your control will change, and by meeting certain conditions during Action Mode, there is a fixed chance Potential will be activated.

"Valkyria Chronicles 4" has two types of Potentials — personal and battle. The former is based on the character's personality and traits while the latter is determined by the class skill level.

There are both good and bad sides to Personal Potentials, but Battle Potentials normally increase ability. Neither of the two Potentials are all unlocked from the start, but rather learned through awakenings as you progress. Also, there are situations where Personal Potentials will change due to clearing certain story missions and other circumstances.

SEGA also revealed four more characters on the Edinburgh side of "Valkyria Chronicles 4," including the kind-hearted girl Angelica Farnaby, whose past is a mystery.

There's Minerva Victor, a first lieutenant who has strong sense of elitism and values the chivalrous spirit of a fair battle. She believes she should be leading the troop instead of Claude because she thinks her abilities are superior.

"Valkyria Chronicles 4" players will also meet Karen Stewart, the resident medical officer for the Edinburgh army. Also in that department is medical dog Ragnarok, a brave pooch who would not think twice about attending to injured soldiers even in the face of serious danger.