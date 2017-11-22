'Valkyria Chronicles 4' to Launch on Major Consoles Next Year

Sega Still from the announcement trailer of "Valkyria Chronicles 4."

Sega recently announced that the fourth main installment of "Valkyria Chronicles" was underway and would be released on major gaming consoles Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The launch of "Valkyria Chronicles 4" on the Switch is more notable since it will mark the first time Sega's franchise will be available on a Nintendo console. Interestingly though, Sega did not mention a PC release for the upcoming game yet.

"Valkyria Chronicles 4" was announced through a video Sega called the "Valkyria Project." Within the first couple of minutes, the video looked more like a behind-the-scenes feature that showed fans the on-going work for the upcoming game.

One of the aspects discussed in the announcement video through the perspective of the developers was the creation of the characters. The narrator said: "We spent our days studying watercolor paintings for new avenues of expression, new ways to take our existing 'hand-drawn' aesthetic to greater heights."

The "Valkyrie Project" video also touched on the subject of game design that had focused on making players "feel the same surprise, suffering, [and] joy as the protagonists."

The announcement trailer then proceeded to three minutes' worth of story preview for the upcoming game.

Both in the teaser video and in a Sega press release, developers confirmed that the fourth installment would occur during the same time as the first "Valkyria Chronicles" or what the game referred to as the "Second Europan War." However, the developers will introduce an entirely new cast of protagonists.

In "Valkyria Chronicles 4," players will lead new heroes from Squad E, namely Commander Claude Wallace, heavy weapons expert Riley Miller, sniper Kai Schulen, and more.

"Valkyria Chronicles 4's" trailer also touched on the friendship among Squad E's members.

Meanwhile, from the part of the video where the game's story was being shown, fans can observe from the graphics what Sega meant when it said developers had taken the time to study watercolor painting to bring it into the game.

"Valkyria Chronicles 4" will arrive sometime in 2018.