'Vampyr' Release Date: DLC Not Planned for Game, but Sequel a Possibility

(Photo: Focus Home Interactive) A screenshot from "Vampyr."

"Vampyr," the highly anticipated action role-playing game from Focus Home Interactive, is not getting downloadable content (DLC) support.

In the recent years, game studios developed this practice of coming up with extra content for their games to give players the chance to experience more outside of the main game.

However, in some cases, some offerings tended to be deliberately incomplete, leaving players feeling that they have to shell out extra in order to get the full experience they should have right off the bat after purchasing it.

This will not be the case "Vampyr" though. If all goes well and fans want more, they would want to make a full-on follow-up instead.

This is according to Focus Home Interactive president Cédric Lagarrigue who spoke in detail about "Vampyr" in an interview with to MCV UK:

This is a purely solo experience; we did not plan DLC. We would prefer, if the reception of the game justifies it, to think about a sequel. We and Dontnod already have some ideas, as there's so many incredible things to offer in such a universe.

There will be a lot to explore in "Vampyr" anyway. Lagarrigue says the game is definitely much bigger than their games from the past, "but is on-par with other games currently in production."

Focus Home Interactive is looking to get the best and more despite the restrictions that their budget imposes. He describes the financing for "Vampyr" as one comparable to what will be spent on "games filling the space between blockbusters and independent games."

It is true that the game is impressive and has a strong personality, but because of its budget, it is not a triple-A. However, the universe, theme and quality of the game all allow it to exist in stores next to the blockbusters. But this is also currently true for many games with smaller budgets, on less retail-focused platforms such as PC. Audiences have evolved a lot during the past few years. Players yearn for new experiences, originality and less generic direction. There's room for blockbusters, but players are ever fonder of different experiences.

Lagarrigue believes that "Vampyr" has "everything it needs to become a nice surprise on the market," which leads him to believe that it will do well in the sales department.

He says that the game will be "considered a success when around a million copies are sold" although only half of this will be profitable to them for their investment.

"Vampyr" was supposed to come out this month, but was delayed to spring next year.