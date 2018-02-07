'Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor News: Reality Star Reaches Out to His Former Self Once More

Instagram/mrjaxtaylor Jax Taylor

In his journey to becoming a changed man after cheating on his longtime girlfriend Brittany Cartwright, "Vanderpump Rules" star Jax Taylor is going back to his roots.

As fans of the reality show would know, the bartender has been attending therapy sessions as part of his efforts. There, he opens up about how and where things went wrong, which he believes is when he went to Los Angeles to pursue his dreams.

Taylor says that the rejection he went through in his hopes to kickstart a career in modeling and acting has taken a toll on him. He tells his therapist as much in the latest episode of "Vanderpump Rules," "Ninety percent of the time you're rejected, so living a life where you're told you're not good enough and they don't like you...and then when they do like you, when you do get picked for a great job, they're just using you."

Taylor then tells his therapist that in his desire to move forward, he is dropping the name Jax and asks the therapist to call him by his real name — Jason.

He continued, "I'm over this person. I was 19, 20 years old when I started this Jax person, living in this fictitious world of modeling and being around pretty people all the time. It's a lot of pressure, so I had to feel like I had to tell stories for people to tell me. I'm a chameleon."

Taylor's efforts seem to be paying off. Cartwright has recently confirmed to E! Online that he is making strides and promises fans that fans will see him working on a lot in the rest of the current season of "Vanderpump Rules."