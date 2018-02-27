'Vanderpump Rules' Season 6 News: Jax Taylor Almost Drowns in New Episode

Facebook/VanderpumpRules Jax Taylor almost drowns in "Vanderpump Rules" season 6.

Jax Taylor experienced a near-death situation while shooting a new episode for "Vanderpump Rules" season 6.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star gets the scare of his life when he almost drowned while shooting for Monday's episode of season 6. Entertainment Tonight has an exclusive first look, which reveals how Jax ended up in the life-threatening situation.

In the teaser, Jax and Scheana Shay's boyfriend, Rob Valletta, were getting the boat ready in the morning for the gang's plans to spend the day exploring the waters of Big Bear, California.

Then, Jax tells Rob that he's "going to swim to that buoy and back."

Rob is all up for Jax's plans but warns him to pace himself on his swim because the buoy is probably farther than it seems from where they were standing.

"Just take your time. Like, if you start rushing it, you'll just die," Rob warned Jax.

Soon enough Jax jumps into the water and makes it halfway to the buoy in sight. However, he stops in the middle of his swim and shouts, "Maybe not!"

Rob tells Jax to try and push towards the buoy so he can rest before he swims back to the dock. However, it appears that Jax couldn't swim anymore to save his life, so he started calling out for the lifeguard.

The lifeguard, Matt, thought at first that Jax was only pulling a prank, E! News reports. But when Jax screamed out, Matt knew he was serious and he dives in to save him.

In the confessional, Jax admits the error in what he did.

"Being 8,000 feet above sea level takes a huge toll on your breathing. I should've figured that out when I went running. I couldn't make it 50 yards," he revealed. Jax also admitted that he thought he was going to die.

"I'm like, f**k, I'm gonna die, and I'm having, like, flashbacks in my head ... [thinking] of all the people that I'm never gonna see ever again [and] all the dumb s**t that I did," Jax shared in the confessional.

"Vanderpump Rules" season 6 airs every Monday night at 10 p.m. EST on Bravo TV.