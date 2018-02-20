'Vanderpump Rules' Season 6 News: Stassi Schroeder Gushes Over New Boyfriend

Wikimedia Commons | Danpeblish Featured is reality TV star Stassi Schroeder.

Stassi Schroeder has a new man in her life.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star has moved on from her ex Patrick Meagher after their split in August. In a recent guest appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Schroeder confirmed she is back to the dating scene.

"I am in a relationship right now," she told host Andy Cohen after a caller asked about her romantic life. "I'm bashful right now. I've known him for — Kristen [Doute] and Katie [Maloney] introduced us."

Though she did seem happy, Schroeder did not spill any more details about her mystery beau.

Schroeder and her radio host ex had been in an on-again-off-again relationship for four years. They officially called it quits on the day of their anniversary last year.

In November 2016, Schroeder caught up with PEOPLE and she opened up about how she enjoys being a single woman. She also mentioned that she learned a lot after her split.

"I actually didn't know how independent I was, and that's been really cool [to discover]," she shared. "When you're just alone all the time, you really do learn that you can handle s—."

On next week's episode titled "It's All Happening," Lisa Vanderpump gives all her time and effort to restoring SUR after the fire. Following her birthday meltdown, Schroeder seeks advice from a tarot card reader to know if her relationship with Meagher is worth keeping.

Scheana Shay is visiting Rob Valletta's prized cabin in Big Bear, so she invites a number of friends to come with her. Jax Taylor starts to feel out of place after Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz's success, while James Kennedy makes an unexpected confession about his true feelings for Lala Kent.

"Vanderpump Rules" season 6 airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.