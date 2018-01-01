'Vanderpump Rules' Star Jax Taylor Reveals Death of His Father

Facebook/VanderpumpRules A promotional image for the new "Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky."

"Vanderpump Rules" star Jax Taylor reveals his father has passed away at the age of 61.

On Thursday night, the 38-year-old reality star took to Twitter to share the sad news of his father's passing. Ronald Cauchi, 61, died after losing his battle to stage IV esophageal cancer. Weighing in on his terrible loss, Taylor also praised his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, for standing by his side.

"My heart is broken," he tweeted. "I lost my best friend and the best man I have ever met last night, I love you so much dad I can't even breathe anymore, only person not letting me fall right now is my amazing girlfriend. I love you dad," Taylor added.

On Instagram, Taylor also shared a photo of him with his father describing how the latter had loved his family above everything. He said: "Where do I begin... I lost the best man I knew yesterday, he was my best friend. I didn't go a day without texting him a pointless question that usually drove him nuts, but I know he loved it."

He explains that his father had loved their family more than anything in the world, citing him as the "perfect father" who had wanted everyone to be happy. Unfortunately, cancer had taken Taylor's father "too soon," as the reality star puts it. However, Taylor also hopes that God has a bigger plan for his father.

Jax Taylor has had a bumpy ride throughout 2017. About eight months ago, the television personality confessed to cheating on his fellow "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Brittany Cartwright with a former SUR server, Faith Stowers. Fortunately for him, Cartwright's love for him overruled his mistake and decided to weather their storm together. The whole incident had been just recently aired on the latest season of their show, and the couple had once again had to relive the challenges they had faced together.

But with all that has happened this 2017, there is nothing that could top the loss of his father who Taylor had looked up to so much. After his father's passing, Cartwright, along with his friends, co-stars and fans took to social media to shower him with support.