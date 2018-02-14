Vanessa Trump Taken to Hospital After Opening Suspicious Letter

REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa speak with Jared Kushner during inauguration ceremonies for the swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017.

Donald Trump Jr.'s wife Vanessa was sent to a New York hospital on Monday after opening a suspicious letter that contained white powder.

Reports say three people — Vanessa, her mother, and one other person — handled the letter. All were sent to the hospital for precautionary measures.

According to reports, the letter was sent to the Manhattan apartment of Vanessa's mother, where they were staying at that time. The letter sender knew there is a better chance of the mail reaching its recipient this way, as Donald Jr.'s own home is highly secured by Secret Service. The letter was addressed to the president's son, who was not at home at that time.

Sources told the New York Post that when Vanessa saw the white powder included in the letter, she panicked and stashed the letter and powder on a plastic bag before calling 911. Authorities said the 40-year-old former model was coughing and feeling nauseous after opening the mail.

The incident brought back scares of white powder attacks back in 2001, where letters containing Anthrax virus were sent to news organizations and two U.S. senators, killing five people.

Authorities later ruled that the white powder was "non-hazardous." Another insider said it was cornstarch.

Vanessa was sent home hours later with at least one of their five children, none of whom was at home when the incident happened.

As for the letter, it was contained in an envelope postmarked in Boston. According to law enforcement sources, it wrote, "You are an awful person. This is why people hate you. You are getting what you deserve."

Taking to Twitter after the incident, Donald Jr. slammed whoever sent the letter. "Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior."

Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning. Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 12, 2018

On Tuesday, the couple was seen for the first time since the white powder scare. They accompanied their two children — Spencer, 5 and Chloe, 3 — to school. The small group was surrounded by Secret Service for the short outing.