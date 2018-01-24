'Veep' Season 7 News: Final Season to Air in 2019, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Returns to Set in August

(Photo: HBO) Julia Louis-Dreyfus in "Veep."

"Veep" will not return with its seventh season until 2019.

Series star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who recently revealed she has breast cancer, will be back on set by August. The Emmy winning star recently completed her last chemotherapy.

This was revealed by her co-star Matt Walsh in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

"Veep" is on hiatus, we'll start filming in August and it will air in 2019. We've known for about a month. We've seen [Julia], she's done some table reads, she's doing well, she's finished her last chemo, she's in recuperation. Her prospectives have remained excellent throughout. She's very well loved; she's a tremendous person.

The actor also had nothing but praises for Louis-Dreyfus in her decision to allow her fans to share her journey by being so open about her battle with breast cancer.

I would hide if I had an illness like that, but she's very brave and also better for it because she's helped other women and other women have supported her. It's a really unique, brave thing she's doing just by being so out there with it.

Walsh said that four of the scripts for the final season of "Veep" have been completed. The goal is for the closing season to be "best" one yet.

Louis-Dreyfus broke the news about her breast cancer back in September. She has been documenting her progress ever since, sharing photos and updates on her chemotherapy sessions.

Just when you thought... A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

The actress was unable to attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she picked up two wins with "Veep" emerging a big winner. She took to Twitter to celebrate:

I wish I could have been SAG Awards tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's. So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my "Veep" bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?

During the event, Connie Britton and Mandy Moore accepted the "Veep" star's SAG Awards on her behalf. These put her SAG wins to nine, making her the most decorated actor in the history of the said award show.