'Veep' Season 7 Production Postponed While Julia Louis-Dreyfus Gets Cancer Treatment

(Photo: Facebook/veep) Featured is a promotional image for "Veep."

Production on the final season of "Veep" has been postponed while lead star Julia Louis-Dreyfus continues treatment for breast cancer.

The delay was confirmed by journalist Frank Rich, who also serves as an executive producer on the Emmy-winning comedy.

"We're obviously postponing production of the show — we were supposed to have started now — while she's in treatment," Rich said during a visit at SiriusXM's Press Pool on Wednesday. "The expectation is that we will shoot again. We have one more season we're doing, which we're incredibly excited about."

Louis-Dreyfus confirmed her diagnosis in late September — just days after she broke records for winning her sixth consecutive Emmy win in the Best Actress in a Comedy category. At the time, HBO said the production schedule for the final run of "Veep" would be worked around the actress' health needs.

Despite being in the process of treatment, Louis-Dreyfus continues to play an active part on the show. She still attends table-read with her fellow cast members in Los Angeles, which only shows how much dedication she has for her craft.

"It's been quite something because she's fighting a serious ... illness and yet wants to keep working as much as circumstances allow, without being crazy about it," Rich stated.

Since her cancer diagnosis, Louis-Dreyfus has been keeping her fans updated via social media. She also shares clips of her co-stars as they come up with hilarious motivational videos dedicated to her.

Back in October, actors Timothy Simons and Tony Hale posted a video of themselves lip-synching to "Roar" by Katy Perry. It was followed up by a skit about finding motivational quotes for Louis-Dreyfus made by Matt Walsh and Sam Richardson.

To date, there is still no word on when the TV star will be able to shoot scenes for the HBO program.

HBO has yet to announce a release date for the seventh and final season of "Veep."