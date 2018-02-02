'Veep' Stars Show Support for Fellow Cast Member Julia Louis-Dreyfus Amid Her Breast Cancer Battle

(Photo: Facebook/ Veep) Julia Louis-Dreyfus is Selina Meyer in HBO's political comedy series, "Veep."

The stars of "Veep" continue to show support for co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who is currently battling with breast cancer.

Louis-Dreyfus, who plays Seline Meyer in the HBO comedy, has been diagnosed with the disease last year. She already finished chemotherapy earlier in January of this year, and actress Anna Chlumsky offered an update on how the TV star has been doing.

"She says she's getting stronger each day so that's what we've got to go with," Chlumsky told Us Weekly on Tuesday, Jan. 30. "It's horrible but you just have to be supportive," she added, saying she checks in on Louis-Dreyfus regularly.

The series won big at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month. "Veep" bagged the trophy for Best Television Comedy, with Louis-Dreyfus also winning in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor category. Unfortunately, she was not able to attend the event and personally accept her award.

"Julia Louis-Dreyfus couldn't be here this evening," presenter Connie Britton said. "Julia, we're thinking of you and we love you and we are happy to accept the Actor on your behalf."

Meanwhile, Northwestern University (NU) recently paid tribute to Louis-Dreyfus during their sixth Breaststroke 4 Breast Cancer event. The event was extra special for Wildcats basketball player Charlie Hall, who is Louis-Dreyfus' son.

The fundraising event was featured in "The Foundation," a docuseries produced by NU that airs at NBC Sports Chicago and NUSports.com. Hall's teammates took part in the event, including Dererk Pardon, Barret Benson and Gavin Skelly.

In the latest episode, Hall described the fundraiser "moving and comforting" because of his teammates who came together to support his mother, as well as many others fighting the same battle.

"I was and am so completely touched by this. Love these boys!" she tweeted in response to the tribute for her.