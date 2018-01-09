'Venom' Movie First Look Will Drop This Week

(Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville) Tom Hardy leads the cast of "Venom," the movie about the "Spider-Man" villain.

Fans might finally get a first look at "Venom" this week.

IGN has been recently releasing exclusive first looks at some of the biggest movies arriving this year. In their IGN First segment, the media outlet revealed the first "Slender Man" trailer and teaser what's coming next at the top of their page.

Although they did not say what they will reveal, they did confirm that they will offer a "new look" at Venom soon. When ScreenRant reached out to IGN, the website did clarify that they will be unveiling something related to Venom, but it will not be launching the first look at the movie proper.

Comicbook.com reports Brazil's Comic Con Experience has already offered a first look at the film's official logo. It featured a comics-inspired Venom but further details beyond that have yet to be released. Tom Hardy's Venom will be wearing a symbiote suit created by motion-capture CGI. Described as a horror sci-fi film, "Venom" is expected to have an R rating.

"We're gonna do the right one," said producer Matt Tolmach when asked about the film's rating.

A new set photo from "Venom" shows cast member Riz Ahmed walking in a black suit. Reports note that he is playing Dr. Carlton Drake, the leader of the Life Foundation — the group that wants to tap into Venom's power and use it for something else.

Their experiments will produce five symbiotes (Agony, Lasher, Riot, Phage, and Scream), which will then be used to attempt to take down Venom once and for all. It's still unclear if comic book character Carnage will make an appearance on the upcoming film. However, Ahmed's character will surely be the Big Bad who will make Eddie Brock's life more miserable.

"Venom" is scheduled to hit the big screen on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.