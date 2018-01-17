'Venom' Movie Rumors: Film Rumored Feature Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Facebook/MarvelSpiderMan Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker on "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Tom Holland's Spider-Man will reportedly be featured in a cameo in the upcoming "Venom" film. This is according to Jon Schnepp who appeared on the most recent episode of Collider Movie Talk revealing that the Marvel character is set to appear in the Tom Hardy-starred film.

"I'm gonna say it right here on this show, Spider-Man is gonna be in 'Venom,'" Schnepp revealed. "For the last couple months, we've been talking about Venom, we've been hearing about how Sony's keeping it all separated. Spider-Man's in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but every other character that's in the Spider-Man universe is separate."

Ever since Marvel and Sony decided to split the Spider-Man universe between the two of them, fans have been speculating on who will appear in which film. Now it appears that the Spider-verse isn't as disconnected as fans have been led to believe as Schnepp even revealed that Spidey's appearance might be more than just a cameo.

"Like a cameo, like a who-knows-what-eo," Schnepp said. "All I'm sayin' is Spider-Man, and I'm talkin' about Tom Holland's Spider-Man, is gonna be in Venom."

If Holland's Spider-Man does appear in the film, it will likely unleash a new wave of speculation as to whether or not Sony's Venom will have some kind of connection to the MCU. As the deal stands, all Spider-Man characters rights belong to Sony but Spider-Man along with the rest of them can appear in MCU films.

Of course, at this point, the revelation is still a rumor and should be taken with a grain of salt. That being said, fans should keep an eye on Holland's Twitter as the actor has had a penchant for leaking Marvel secrets. Unless Sony takes extreme measures to keep the upcoming cameo hidden, it's very likely that fans will get some hints from social media.

"Venom" is set to premiere on Oct. 5, 2018.