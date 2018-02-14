Facebook/VenomMovie Promotional image for 'Venom'

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the first teaser trailer for "Venom."

The trailer begins with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) inside an MRI machine. Clearly, there is something wrong with him, and he is being scanned to see what it is exactly. "Everyone's got their thing. Maybe it's a breakup, a death, an accident. Whatever it is, you used to be one thing," a voice narrates. "Now, you're something else."

The trailer also teases plenty of action, a personal story and the alien symbiote that takes over Brock, turning him into Venom. "We all have our own problems, our own issues," the voice continues. "Our own... demons."

For those who are unaware, Venom is a villain that first appeared in the Spider-Man comic books. Although he was primarily a bad guy for Spider-Man to face, Entertainment Weekly reports that Venom is more of an anti-hero in the upcoming film, which is based on the "Lethal Protector" and "Planet of the Symbiotes" comic books.

While Venom is a Marvel character, the movie is completely separate from its Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Disney was only able to include Spider-Man in the MCU through a deal struck with Sony, who is in possession of the rights. Consequently, Marvel's Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, will not be appearing in "Venom," though there have been rumors claiming otherwise.

As previously reported, filmmaker Jon Schnepp revealed to Collider that Spider-Man — specifically the one portrayed by Holland — will be in the upcoming "Venom" movie.

"Spider-Man is going to be in 'Venom,'" he said, acknowledging the news of Sony wanting to keep the two universes separate. "All I'm saying is that Spider-Man — and I'm talking about Tom Holland's Spider-Man — is going to be in 'Venom.'"

Since this has not been officially confirmed, though, readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

"Venom" will hit U.S. cinemas on Oct. 5.