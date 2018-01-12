'Venom' News: Tom Hardy, Ruben Fleischer, and First Photo Reveals Plot Clues

REUTERS/Jason Redmond Tom Hardy leads the cast of "Venom," the movie about the "Spider-Man" villain.

Recent reports have revealed that Tom Hardy and the first "Venom" photo has revealed several details about the upcoming film about the anti-hero. Furthermore, director Ruben Fleischer offered what to expect for the highly anticipated film from Sony Entertainment.

According to reports, "Venom" will follow closely after the "Lethal Protector" comic book miniseries. Considering that it was how Venom got known in the comic universe, it seems that the writers wanted it to be as faithful to his universe as possible. Aside from this, Hardy, who will be playing the film's titular anti-hero and his alter-ego, Eddie Brock, recently expressed his determination to do right by the character and that the film will be important in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Meanwhile, director Fleischer also had a few things to say about the highly anticipated film.

"We wanna be as true as possible to the comics with our film, but our story is primarily based on the Lethal Protector and The Planet of the Symbiotes books," Fleischer told the crowd in a video statement direct from the film's San Francisco set, as reported by EW. "I can promise you badass action, Venom's dark humor, and I can also promise you an absolutely stunning performance by Tom Hardy."

Aside from the multiple hints from Hardy and Fleischer, many fans also picked apart the first photo that was released, which featured Hardy holding a notebook and presumably looking intently at whoever he was talking to. Eagle-eyed fans noted that the notebook had questions such as how Life Foundation tests its pharmaceuticals and the allegations that the empire is known for in the comic.

Fans will not have long to wait before "Venom" makes it to theaters. It is scheduled to be released on Oct. 5. In the meantime, more information is expected to be revealed in the coming months.