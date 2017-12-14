Reuters/Luke Macgregor Woody Harrelson joins cast of "Venom."

Woody Harrelson will be joining the cast of "Venom." Meanwhile, the plot of the upcoming Marvel film has been revealed to revolve around two specific comic series.

Harrelson, known for his roles in "The Hunger Games" films, "True Detective," and "Zombieland," has been confirmed to be the newest addition to the cast of "Venom," Variety reports.

Details about Harrelson's character are yet to be revealed, but people close to the project reveal that he will take the role of a henchman.

Harrelson joins Tom Hardy — who plays the titular character — Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, and Riz Ahmed in the movie.

Meanwhile, the plot of the film has been decided to be based only on two specific "Venom" comic issues.

At the 2017 Comic-Con Experience in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Fleischer revealed via satellite that "Venom" will be based on "Lethal Protector" and "Planet of the Symbiotes," Collider confirmed.

"Venom: Lethal Protector" tells the story of how Venom teams up with Spider-Man to defeat the five evil offspring of the Venom Symbiote, which are Scream, Phage, Riot, Lasher, and Agony.

The events in "Lethal Protector" takes place in San Francisco, which Hardy confirmed will also be the setting of "Venom."

Meanwhile, "Planet of the Symbiotes" follows the story of Venom, Spider-Man, and Scarlet Spider all teaming up to save Earth after an army of symbiotes has invaded the planet.

It would be nice to have Spider-Man join Venom the film. However, it has been said that Spider-Man will not make an appearance in "Venom." This leaves a plot hole for the film if it will follow the storyline of the chosen comic series.

The film will be directed by Ruben Fleischer, with Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinker as scriptwriters. Avi Aarad, Matt Tolmach, and Amy Pascal will serve as producers.

"Venom" is slated to premiere on Oct. 5, 2018.