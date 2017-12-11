'Venom' Spoilers: Tom Hardy Reveals Comic Basis of Upcoming Marvel Film

Youtube/Sony A screenshot from the "Venom" trailer.

New details about the highly anticipated and upcoming installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe reveal that "Venom" will based on the "Venom: Lethal Protector" comic series. The details were revealed by critically acclaimed and renowned actor Tom Hardy, who is reportedly undergoing an intense workout regimen in preparation for his role in the film.

According to reports, Hardy, who is set to play the titular role of "Venom," revealed the information through a recorded message that was presented during Sony's participation in this year's Comic Con Experience, which was held in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The "Peaky Blinders" actor also revealed that the film will be set in San Francisco and further stressed that "Venom" will be an important installment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.

"Venom: Lethal Protector" follows the events of an agreed truce between Venom and Spider-man, with the former moving to San Francisco after the fact. However, once Venom settles down in the new environment, he is subsequently attacked by the son of one of his victims. Aside from having to handle the consequences of his previous actions and the vengeance it gave birth to, Venom is also hunted by a group called Life Foundation, who would like to use his symbiote for their personal reasons.

In the comic, Venom is confronted with the challenge of having to face five other symbiotes namely, Scream, Phage, Riot, Lasher, and Agony. Aside from Hardy, the cast is joined by Jenny Slate, Riz Ahmed, and Michelle Williams. "Venom" is also directed by "Zombieland" Ruben Fleischer. It is written by "Fifty Shades of Grey" scriptwriter Kelly Marcel, "Jumanji" writer Scott Rosenberg, and Jeff Pinkner.

Meanwhile, Sony's chairman Amy Pascal will be producing "Venom" amid Marvel's chief Kevin Feige's statement that the film will not be set in the same universe as Tom Holland's "Spider-man: Homecoming."

"Venom" is set to be released in theaters on Oct. 5, 2018.