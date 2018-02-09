'Venom's' First Official Trailer Sparks Mixed Reactions from Fans and Critics

Facebook/ VenomMovie Promotional photo for Marvel's superhero move "Venom" starring Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams

Marvel is on a roll as it releases new trailers for some of its upcoming movies and series this year. The latest teaser to surface online is for the standalone Spider-Man spin-off movie, "Venom," starring Academy Award nominee Tom Hardy.

Hardy channeled his inner-demons for the role of Eddie Brock who later turns into the alien symbiote host known as Venom. The 1:49 minute trailer video shows an ominous and dark aura that is not present in other Marvel movies. The trailer mainly focuses on Eddie Brock and it also provides a short screen time for Golden Globe winner Michelle Williams, who portrays the character of Ann Weying. British actor Riz Ahmed is also in the trailer, but his role is yet to be revealed.

The trailer does not provide much other than actions scenes, destruction, Eddie Brock in distress, and a few more. A growling Eddie Brock ends the trailer with a voice-over quote saying, "We all have our own problems, our own issues, our own.... Demons."

Thousands of views quickly flooded the trailer after its release last Thursday. The trailer received a lot of positive feedback from netizens for setting the mood for the movie. However, the video also generated a number of complaints.

The Venom character was never shown in the video, and the closest thing was a symbiote contained in a high-tech tube container. Many people said they were expecting to see a glimpse of Venom swinging around and showing his razor-sharp teeth. The first official trailer still garnered mostly positive reactions in general.

Critics and publications also agree that the trailer is lacking in Venom and resulted to slight disappointment among the viewers. Little is known about the movie's storyline, and the trailer did not provide much. "Venom" will hit theaters around the globe on Oct. 5. Fans are now expecting for more teasers and clips for the superhero movie.