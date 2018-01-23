Verizon Go Unlimited Plan To Start Working in Canada and Mexico

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York City, U.S.

Recent reports have revealed that Verizon seems to be catching up with the times as they have recently announced that their unlimited plans will begin to work in Canada and Mexico. However, further reports have revealed that the new feature will come with what some fans have identified as annoying restrictions.

According to reports, the most basic of Verizon's unlimited data plans, Go Unlimited, will include calling, texting, and data capabilities for when the users decide to visit Canada and Mexico. The feature is accessible to both new and old subscribers. Considering that T-Mobile has begun to offer the same feature, this might be a sign for the fans that their carriers will soon stop charging them for a premium fee when they decide to take a vacation to Canada or Mexico.

Despite the good news, further reports have revealed that the Go Unlimited does come with several annoying restrictions. For one, users will not be able to use more than 512MB per day. Once the limit has been reached the speed will be throttled to 2G speeds, which should be more than enough for Instagram or checking e-mails. Furthermore, fans are advised to keep their texting and calling activity on the lookout as Verizon has imposed another restriction wherein if they detect that more than 50 percent of the texts, calls, and data are used in Canada and Mexico over a 60-day period, fans might have their service removed or limited further.

The reveal of the restrictions disappointed several fans, especially those who pointed out that instead of giving a daily data cap, T-Mobile has instead limited their users to 5GB of LTE before being throttled. Regardless, more carriers are expected to join in on the trend soon and as such, more updates should be revealed in the coming weeks. Verizon's Go Unlimited plan will offer the new features on Jan. 25.