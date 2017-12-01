Verizon To Introduce 5G Connectivity by Late 2018

REUTERS/Mike Blake The Verizon logo is seen on one of their retail stores in San Diego, California, April 21, 2016.

Recent reports have revealed that service provider Verizon is planning to distribute 5G internet connection to three to five major cities by late 2018. It is expected to redefine the speed of network connectivity and increase competition in the wireless market.

"This is a landmark announcement for customers and investors who have been waiting for the 5G future to become a reality," said Hans Vestberg, Verizon president of Global Networks and Chief Technology Officer in a statement. "We appreciate our strong ecosystem partners for their passion and technological support in helping us drive forward with 5G industry standards, for both fixed and mobile applications. The targeted initial launches we are announcing today will provide a strong framework for accelerating 5G's future deployment on the global standards."

Further reports reveal that despite the announcement from Verizon, the service giant failed to detail how much it would cost to access the service and how users can take part in the supposedly revolutionary 5G wireless network connectivity. As such, speculations indicate that the concept may resemble that of internet setup from the startup company called Starry, wherein users will have to position an antenna that connects to 5G connectivity outside of their homes.

More information on 5G connectivity has also been revealed by Wall Street Journal, which detailed how the signals of the technology reach a coverage that is far smaller than the current 4G LTE network. Furthermore, it is also believed that the signals that 5G emit have not yet been optimized to confront and overcome obstacles, such as big buildings or even trees.

Verizon has yet to reveal a specific implementation date for the 5G network. They have also failed to detail how they will overcome the challenges of the new technology. Regardless, more information is expected to be released in the coming months.