'Vermintide' Update: Free Mission Added to Bridge First Game and Upcoming Sequel

Fatshark The "Vermintide" series has players facing off against hordes of rat people as they try to survive the End Times.

The release of "Warhammer: Vermintide 2" is less than a month away, and to prepare returning players for the new adventure, developer Fatshark has released a free expansion for the original game that will serve to bridge the gap between the two stories.

Patch 1.11 introduces a new campaign to the original "Warhammer: Vermintide" game called Waylaid. While little information is given on what this new mission contains, the developers did have a vague hint on the matter.

"Lohner has a new task for you. No doubt you're off to some forest to kill rats, right? Maybe the old goat 'lost' some more incredibly dangerous relics?" they wrote on the announcement page, teasing players on what is about to happen.

In addition to that, the patch addresses some last-minute bugs and issues with the game right before the sequel comes out. Some of these include over 2,000 spelling errors and mistranslations, locations where players could clip through the terrain, and even some updates to certain skills.

Unfortunately, it seems something went awry with the update as reports have come in that, with Patch 1.11, those that pre-ordered the upcoming sequel have lost access to the "Death on Reik" expansion, which was included as a bonus gift for reserving a copy of "Vermintide 2" early. They have confirmed that they are looking into the issue, so it will hopefully be resolved within a few days.

"Warhammer: Vermintide" takes place in the popular fantasy world of the Warhammer series and occurs during the End Times, a cataclysmic event that signals the end of the world. Played in a style very similar to Valve's "Left 4 Dead" series, players must team up and work together to defeat waves upon waves of Skaven, a race of rat people that are using the End Times to their advantage. The sequel, "Vermintide 2," is set to release in early March.