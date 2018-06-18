Victoria Beckham Debunks Divorce Rumors With Father's Day Greetings for David Beckham

Wikimedia Commons/US Embassy London Featured in this image is Victoria Beckham

Despite the ongoing divorce rumors, Victoria Beckham opted to honor her husband David Beckham by calling him "the best daddy" to mark this year's Father's Day.

In a touching tribute shared on Instagram on Sunday, the fashion designer posted a photo of her soccer star husband with their children Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 6. She added the caption, "I think they love him x. Truly the best daddy @davidbeckham x missing u @brooklynbeckham x."

Their eldest son Brooklyn, 19, was not included in the picture.

The post came just weeks after the famous British couple was reportedly heading to splitsville.

But the reps of the couple denied that their 19-year marriage is on the rocks. "If I spent all my time responding to ridiculous Beckham gossip and rumours there wouldn't be enough hours in the day. What nonsense," the spokesperson for Victoria told Daily Star Online.

The Beckhams' common spokesperson also told the publication that the rumors about their impending split are not true. "There is no statement due, no divorce, and a lot of Chinese whispers and fake social media news," the spokesperson stated, adding, "This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time."

The couple also denied the reports that David already severed their ties with their long-time manager Simon Fuller.

A source told The Mail on Sunday that the soccer star opted to pick a new management team, while the Spice Girls member will stay with Fuller who had been taking care of Brand Beckham for 23 years.

According to the source, "Fuller isn't David's manager anymore and is no longer involved in the day-to-day running of him or his business." But reps of the couple claimed that no changes will happen in David's business. "Simon Fuller is and remains David Beckham's longterm business partner," the reps stated.