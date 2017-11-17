Victoria Beckham News: Family and Business Prevent Former Spice Girls Member from Joining the Group's Reported Reunion

REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth The Spice Girls perform during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012.

While Victoria Beckham treasures her days as a member of the Spice Girls, her focus is on her family and business, hence, the decision to bail out of the supposed reunion of the '90s popular all-female group.

Many fans were in jubilation when it was reported last week that the Spice Girls are reuniting next year. According to a source, the five members of the phenomenal all-female group had been in talks since summer, and they finally agreed to hold the reunion next year, which will supposedly include an album and a TV special to celebrate the phenomenal all-female '90s group.

As earlier reports claimed that Beckham was adamant against the reunion, the sources also alleged that the group had finally talked her into agreeing into one, hence, there would be no more stopping the long-awaited reunion of the Spice Girls from becoming a reality.

"It is not easy to get them all in the same place at the same time. But the team behind the reunion are delighted to have made it to this point," the incognito source claimed.

Although the news got the fans excited, a representative of Beckham has denied the reports, referring to them as nothing more than tabloidish rumors. According to the representative of the former Spice Girls member, while Beckham cherishes her stint with the group, a reunion involving her is simply out of the question for now.

"Victoria has loved her time with the Spice Girls but her future focus is firmly her family and fashion brand. The constant stories about Victoria taking part in alleged Spice Girls activity is nothing more than tabloid nonsense," the representative told Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, although Beckham seems to have turned her back from the music scene, the same thing cannot be said when it comes to her daughter, the 6-year-old Harper. Recently, the former Spice Girls member shared a photo showing her daughter playing the flute.

"Early morning flute practice!" goes the caption that came with the photo showing Harper playing the flute while sporting a braided hair and donning a pinstripe shirt.