'Victoria' Christmas Special 2017 Spoilers: Drama Unfolds While The Royals Celebrate The Holidays

Facebook/VictoriaSeries Queen Victoria (Jenna Coleman) and Prince Albert (Tom Hughes) in an episode of ITV's 'Victoria'

Jenna Coleman will reprise her role as Queen Victoria in the Christmas special of "Victoria" on ITV.

The two-hour special episode of the period drama series based on the life of Queen Victoria will showcase how the royal family celebrates the holidays together. This means that fans could see the elaborately decorated Buckingham Palace as the family observes several Christmas traditions. But despite the festivities, the family will still be involved in tons of drama.

Metro UK revealed that the upcoming Christmas special will tackle the story of a West African girl named Sara Forbes Bonetta, who was abducted from her family and sold into slavery. According to real-life accounts, Bonetta was born into a royal family from Africa, and she will become the Queen's goddaughter.

The synopsis for the upcoming Christmas special was also revealed by OK! News. According to the synopsis, Victoria will be unusually depressed during the Christmas of 1846 since it will be the first holidays that she will spend without her beloved Baroness Lehzen (Daniela Holtz). The festivities will also remind her of her lonely childhood that she used to celebrate at Kensington.

On the other hand, Victoria's husband Albert (Tom Hughes) will do everything to make sure that their family will have the perfect Christmas celebration, that is why he will transform the palace into a beautifully-decorated Christmas wonderland. However, the couple will have some disagreements after the Prince invited several unwelcomed house guests for the celebration.

Meanwhile, the palace staff will also have some drama of their own. After Francatelli (Ferdinand Kingsley) and Miss Skerret (Nell Hudson) admitted their feelings for each other, the two has to do everything to keep their relationship a secret since the staff are not allowed to be involved in a relationship.

The special episode of "Victoria" will be aired by ITV on Christmas day at 9 p.m.