Facebook/VictoriaSeries Promo image for ITV's Victoria

The sexual tension between the Queen and her husband will be explored in the upcoming third season of "Victoria," reports claimed.

In an interview with Radio Times, writer Daisy Goodwin revealed that there are plans to imply that Queen Victoria (Jena Coleman) and Prince Albert (Tom Hughes) may have withheld from consummating their marriage because they had six children in a span of eight years.

She also claimed that there are several reports suggesting that the Queen gets a little mad whenever she gets pregnant based on one of the letters that Albert wrote for her.

According to the writer, the Queen gets into a tricky situation because of this. She reportedly loves sleeping with her husband, but she often gets pregnant whenever they consummate they get intimate.

"When she's pregnant he takes over her work. He's the best maternity cover you can have – he's rather too good at it," Goodwin stated. "She feels rather displaced, [wondering] 'who am I?' She doesn't like the discomfort of being pregnant."

The writer also mentioned that she felt that the Queen was not happy about the fact that she and her husband had a baby immediately after getting married. She would have loved to have more time for just the two of them.

She also mentioned that the real-life Queen Victoria had conflicting descriptions of her children in her diary, proving that she has a complex way of thinking. "I don't think it's true that she hated her children; she hated the loss of dignity I think. Because if you're Queen and used to being in control of everything, there's a biological imperative you can't do anything about and it must have been very hard," she also stated.

Goodwin also told The Sun in a separate interview that the third season of "Victoria" wicentreter on the events that began in 1848, which was a very dramatic time for both the British royal family and Europe.

ITV has yet to announce the release date of "Victoria" season 3.