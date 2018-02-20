'Victoria' Season 3 Spoilers: Series To Explore Brooding Intimacy Issue Between Albert And Victoria

Facebook/VictoriaSeries Queen Victoria (Jenna Coleman) and Prince Albert (Tom Hughes) in an episode of 'Victoria'

The third season of "Victoria" may see a strain in the Queen's sexual relationship with her husband.

Viewers will see the Queen's family grow as the series approaches its third installment. However, their growing family may also lead to marital issues as Victoria (Jenna Coleman) continues to resent the fact that Albert (Tom Hughes) is constantly making her pregnant.

Writer Daisy Goodwin recently said she is planning to include this issue once the show returns later this year. "She has six children in eight years – which is a lot – and there are some gaps, so I wonder whether there may have been some withholding [of sex] on both sides; that's certainly something I'm going to explore in series three," Goodwin explained during the season 2 DVD launch.

Additionally, Goodwin mentioned that they might explore the Queen's mental health. A letter Albert wrote to Victoria pointed out that Victoria "went a bit mad" every time she was pregnant, so the writer confirmed they will also explore that angle. She explained that Victoria may not be in her "right mind" at the time, pointing to "hereditary insanity" as a potential reason.

In December, it was announced that "Victoria" has been officially picked up for a third season. The announcement came with a photo of Victoria and Albert, along with the season 2 release date on PBS.

Coleman is slated to reprise her role as the young Queen, while Hughes will return to play Prince Albert in the royal drama. Season 3 picks up in 1848 — a year filled with social and political upheaval across Europe.

The show will focus on a "dramatic and eventful time" for the royal family and entire Europe as uncertainty surrounds the monarchy. Further details about season 3, as well as new cast additions, will likely be announced in the coming months.

"Victoria" season 3 is expected to be released sometime later this year.