Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017: Harry Styles to Perform; Alessandra Ambrosio to Make Her Final Appearance?

This year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is taking place in Shanghai, and the list of performers has been revealed.

According to Us Weekly, the models will be walking down the runway to the musical stylings of Harry Styles, Miguel, Leslie Odom Jr. of "Hamilton," and Chinese singer Jane Zhang. This will be the first VS Fashion Show for all four performers.

The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will be held in Shanghai, China, also for the first time. The VS Angels have already touched down at the country's biggest city and have been sharing photos on social media. Among the models walking the runway this year are Lily Aldridge, Karlie Kloss, Martha Hunt, Adriana Lima, and Taylor Hill.

Alessandra Ambrosio is also gracing the runway this year, though Fashionista reports that it will be her last. This has yet to be confirmed by the Brazilian model herself. Ambrosio first walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2005. The mother-of-two has also walked the runway while she was pregnant and even three months after giving birth.

Also, while there are a number of familiar faces who will be strutting down the runway this year, there are also a couple of models who are sitting this one out. Kendall Jenner, who made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut in 2015, will not be participating this year. According to TMZ, the model did not even audition for it because of a non-compete clause in her contract with lingerie brand La Perla.

Apart from Jenner, fellow model and friend Gigi Hadid is also not walking the runway this year because she was denied a visa. According to Fashionista, Hadid may not have been granted a visa due to a video of her posted to social media that drew flak earlier this year. Her sister, Bella Hadid, will still be part of the show.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 will air on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.