Video Gaming: WHO to Recognize Gaming Disorder as a Mental Health Disease

Video gaming addiction is real and gaming disorder will soon become a recognized mental health disease. The World Health Organization (WHO) plans on adding this to its list with the release of the 11th International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) in 2018.

WHO defines gaming disorder as a "persistent and recurrent" behaviour that might cause significant impairment of control over a person's relationship with family and friends. It's also characterized by how it can affect a job or school performance, as well as "important areas of functioning."

A person with a gaming disorder might choose to play video games over other activities to the point that it bears negative effects. The individual might also not have the will and capacity to quit playing video games.

Family therapist Jeff Reiland lauded WHO's initiatives and said that mental health professionals have apparently been discussing about this issue for a decade. Reiland has been studying video game addiction and its effects on the brain for years, which can be likened to alcohol or drug addiction.

"This is not to say all video gaming is addictive, but its target is younger people with developing brains," the expert said.

"I think that is a big step forward in treatment," Amber Sherman of the Mayo Clinic also said, echoing Reiland's acknowledgement of WHO's efforts. "We see that type of addiction, and hopefully that will help."

WHO's classification of video gaming disorder in the ICD-11, however, will not yet include any prevention or treatment recommendations. The inclusion will simply define the condition to help countries and health agencies when making its guidelines and provisions about health care.

One potential effect of this initiative to list video gaming disorder as a mental health disease could bear an impact on insurance coverages. Companies might soon be willing to include this in health and medical plans. Meanwhile, the American Psychiatric Association (APA) has not revealed any plans to include video gaming addiction in its Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.