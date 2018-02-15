'Vikings' Fans Angry About Possibility of Lagertha Exiting the Series Ahead Season 6

Facebook/ Vikings Promotional photo for History Channel's television historical drama series "Vikings"

Fans of the historical drama series "Vikings" are still waiting for further announcement from the History Channel about the release date of season 6. There is brewing uproar among longtime supporters of the series with the potential death of the shield-maiden Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick).

History recently released a teaser trailer for season 5's episode 11, and it looks like Ivar (Alex Hogh Andersen) is gaining the upper hand against Lagertha. In the video, Ivar is seen sitting on a throne and uttering the words, "People of Kattegat, we have a great sacrifice."

The trailer has since then sparked mixed reactions from fans. Most supporters are now speculating that Lagertha might not make it to season 6. According to reports, a number of fans threatened to boycott the series if the producers decided to kill off Winnick's character. Lagertha is not the only character rumored to exit the show. Ragnar Lothbrok's (Travis Fimmel) best friend Floki (Gustaf Caspar Orm Skarsgard) is also speculated to offer himself to the Gods as a sacrifice.

The showrunners have not addressed the rumors so far to confirm if Lagertha and Floki are to be killed off. There are also no hints from the cast and crew if new actors will be joining season 6.

With season 5 halfway done, fans are now hoping for season 6's release date announcement. The fifth season will resume later in 2018, meaning fans may have to wait until 2019 for season 6.

Production for season 6 has already started in Ireland. The plot for season 6 will be decided on the conclusion of the fifth and if the fans will have to say good-bye to some of their favorite characters.

"Vikings" is one of the most successful television series of all time in terms of ratings and critic reviews. The entire show from season 1 to season 5 received a 93 percent score rating from Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.6 out of 10 score from IMDb.