'Vikings' Season 5 Episode 7 Preview: Bjorn Returns to Kattegat; Ivar Decides Who to Trust

Facebook/Vikings Promo image for 'Vikings' season 5

The upcoming episode of "Vikings" season 5 will see the return of Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) to Kattegat. History has just dropped the preview for episode 7, teasing a foundational rather than a revelatory one, with each character trying to figure out what's ahead of them.

The official synopsis of the episode reveals that as Bjorn returns to Kattegat, he will find out that an attack will take place during the next full moon. Elsewhere in the episode Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh) should decide if he should trust a former enemy on the battlefield.

According to Cartermatt, episode 7 can be considered as the calm before the storm, as viewers will find the characters doing their part to set the table and find out what is coming up for them next. As the synopsis suggests, a big storm is indeed coming as Bjorn learns of an impending attack.

As for Ivar, the episode will find him in a tough position as he decides who among the people around him are worthy of his trust. The preview for the episode hints that his potential allies could either be the ones to help move him forward towards utter conquest or seal his fate, so the upcoming events will be critical for him. In the previous episodes of the series, fans saw how incredibly hard he had worked to build and fortify the base around him. However, a wrong move could lead him to his biggest downfall.

In episode 6, titled "The Message," it was revealed that Bjorn was able to survive the attack at the end of episode 5 by stabbing one of Kassia's (Karima McAdams) troops. With the help of Halfdan (Jasper Paakkonen), he and the rest of the group were able to escape and start finding their way back to Kattegat.

"Vikings" season 5 episode 7 will air on Jan.3, 2018, 9 p.m. EST on History.