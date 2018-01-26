Vikings Season 5 News: Lagertha Suffers The Consequences Of Her Defeat

Facebook/Vikings Katheryn Winnick as Lagertha in Vikings

Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) will feel the repercussion of her loss against Ivar's (Alex Høgh Andersen) troops when the second half of "Vikings" season 5 returns on The History Channel.

In the midseason finale, the Queen of Kattegat and her army suffered a very painful loss to Ivar and Harald (Peter Franzén). This loss requires her, her son Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig), and stepson Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) to leave their kingdom.

Speaking with TVGuide, series creator Michael Hirst revealed that the three must go somewhere safe because Ivar has the tendency to hunt them down to end their lives. This means that their lives will have to change, and they have to rely on unexpected people.

Also, the series creator also mentioned that Lagertha will also dwell on the effect of killing her former lover Astrid (Josefin Asplund) during the war. "Lagertha's done lots of things that neither you nor I would ever do. She's taken lives with her own hands, she's done a lot of violent things, but I think killing Astrid and her baby was a life changing thing that does have a profound effect down the line," he stated.

In a separate interview before the midseason finale, Winnick said that Lagertha is ready to die ever since the Seer (John Kavanagh) prophesized that she will be killed by one of Ragnar's sons. According to the actress, Lagertha will not try to change her fate. "But it gives her certain a strength and a certain courage, and she definitely goes into every experience being grateful and kind, but also fearless," the actress also said.

It seems like Lagertha's time is almost up when "Vikings" return for the midseason premiere of season 5. In the trailer, Ivar presented the fallen queen in front of the people of Kattegat. This could mean that he will order her execution in the upcoming episode as a human sacrifice to the gods.

The History Channel has yet to reveal the release date for the return of "Vikings" season 5, but it is expected to air later this year.