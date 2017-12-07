'Vikings' Season 5 Spoilers: Heahmund Uses Visions to Plan Saxon Battle Strategy

Facebook/Vikings Promotional image for 'Vikings' season 5

The upcoming episode of "Vikings" season 5 will see Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) guiding the Saxon army's battle plan based on his visions.

Spoilers for the new episode, titled "The Plan," reveal that the recently-defeated Saxon army will now try to overpower Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen), who currently leads the Great Army. This time, they will use Bishop Heahmund's visions to plan the Viking's defeat. However, it seems that King Aethelwulf (Moe Dunford) will have to remind the warrior bishop of his place in the Saxon army, as seen in the sneak peek, where Heahmund is forced to kneel and acknowledge Aethelwulf's rule.

Ivar, on the other hand, continues to strategize alone despite having numerous supporters. Speculations say that he chooses to do so because he cannot seem to trust anyone, not even his brothers. It can be recalled that in the previous episode, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø) tried to broker a peace agreement with the Saxons behind Ivar's back, but it ultimately failed. Eventually, Ubbe leaves the Great Army to go back to Kattegat.

Elsewhere, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) will be pretending to be a trader instead of a raider as he heads into Sicily. It was previously revealed that while his brothers will be fighting each other in an attempt to rule Ragnar's leavings, the eldest Ragnarsson will prefer to discover other cultures. Unlike in the past installments, viewers will see more of his experiences this season.

In an interview with TV Guide, creator Michael Hirst even shared that Bjorn will be traversing the Sahara. "I think a lot of people when they see Bjorn on a camel in the Sahara Desert will go, 'what the hell? I mean, this can't be, right?' But I can assure you that it's absolutely historically accurate, which is weird," the creator said.

"Vikings" season 5 airs every Wednesday, at 9 p.m. EST on History.