'Vikings' Season 5 Spoilers: Ubbe and Lagertha's Fight Against Ivar and Harald Intensifies

Facebook/Viking Promo image for 'Vikings' season 5

The war between brothers will intensify when "Vikings" return for the sixth episode of season 5.

Based on the trailer for the episode titled "The Message," Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) will be asked by Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) to lead her troops against the combined forces of his brother Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) and King Harald (Peter Franzén).

Ubbe and Lagertha know that fighting against their enemies could have several deadly consequences for their people, especially since it can cause a division within their group. However, the Saxon could have a lot to gain in the upcoming fight since they can use it as a chance to regroup.

Meanwhile, the sneak peek also revealed that Lagertha will be very furious at Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) for recruiting her people to sail away towards that land that he calls the land of the gods. She will learn that Floki will continue his plans of sailing towards the new land from Kattegat even if Lagertha already forbade him to do so. This means that someone told Lagertha about Floki's plans.

Lagertha will confront Floki about it, and she will decide on the kind of punishment that he will be subjected to. According to Floki, he would rather die a clean death than to spend time in prison.

The upcoming episode of "Vikings" season 5 will be aired by The History Channel on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 9 p.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, Andersen revealed in an interview with Bustle that the finale of "Vikings" season 5 will be the historical drama series' biggest episode yet.

According to Andersen, his character should be feared by all those around him, especially since he is doing a good job leading the Great Heathen Army this season. He also hinted that an old character will return. While he did not mention any name, it can be speculated that Rollo (Clive Standen) will make his grand comeback in the upcoming episode.