Vikings Season 5 Spoilers: What Will Happen To Lagertha And Heahmund's Relationship?

History Katheryn Winnick as Queen Lagertha in 'Vikings'

The unexpected hook up between Kattegat Queen Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) and warrior priest Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) unfolded in the latest episode of "Vikings" season 5, but could this new relationship last?

Speaking with TV Guide, series creator Michael Hirst talked about the new couple's relationship and how it could affect both their lives.

According to Hirst, Heahmund could suffer from the repercussion of starting a romantic partnership with the queen of Kattegat. Hirst claimed that the warrior bishop was known for being impulsive and always putting himself into extremely dangerous situations which can put his life at risk, which is why it is not surprising that he took a major plunge when he started seeing Lagertha despite his vow of celibacy.

The relationship will also be a risk for Lagertha, since she had been through several troubled partners in the past. Winnick also explained in the same interview that Lagertha found something different with Heahmund that is why she decided to take the plunge.

"For Lagertha to get into another relationship or have any kind of connection or bond with anybody, there has to be, at this stage of her life, past a physical attraction; it has to be a mental attraction or a spiritual connection, and I feel that is evident in her relationship with Heahmund," the actress stated. "They both need each other at this point in their lives. They help each other, and that connection will be explored more onscreen."

However, both of their lives are at risk in the upcoming midseason finale of "Vikings" season 5.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "Moments of Vision," danger is looming over Kattegat as the war continues. But after the losing party leaves the battleground, a legendary warrior will finally find his way back home.

The next episode of "Vikings" season 5 will air on The History Channel on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 9 p.m. EDT.