'Vikings' Season 5 Spoilers: Will Bjorn Kill Ivar to Rule Over Kattegat?

Facebook/Vikings Featured in the image is Katheryn Winnick as Lagertha in "Vikings"

Popular History series "Vikings" season 5 will return for its second half this year, and one of the lingering questions that fans have in mind is whether Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) will kill Ivar (Alex Hogh Andersen). In a recent Instagram post, Ludwig shared a potential spoiler for the series, sending fans into a major frenzy.

It will take some time before fans of the series get to see episode 11, but some of its cast members have already been actively sharing some hints about what's in store for the characters when "Vikings" returns for its second half. Just this week, Ludwig, who plays Bjorn in the series, shared a set photo from "Vikings" season 5, showing his character dressed in an all-black outfit, brown boots and a belt as he reclines on a throne. "Mom! The meatloaf! Now" he captioned the photo.

Fans were quick to leave comments on the snap, with most speculating that one of the future episodes might finally see Bjorn kill Ivar so he could seize his throne and rule over Kattegat. "King of somewhere else? Spoiler alerts? Enlighten me bro. Need to know more about this," one fan asked. Another fan noted that in history, Bjorn actually became the King of Sweden so seeing him kill Ivar to take over Kattegat is a huge possibility.

Last month, "Vikings" creator Michael Hirst revealed in an interview that the rest of the season would include "deep, emotional storylines," hinting that more deaths could happen following the death-filled midseason finale. Asked what fans can expect from the rest of season 5, Hirst said, "Each season has gotten stronger, has grown, just in scale, apart from everything else, but also in every other way. Season 5B is full of the most extraordinary twists and turns, and deep, deep emotional storylines, and we'll just ask you to wait until you see episode 15, which will just tear your heart apart and blow your socks off."

"Vikings" season 5 returns this year on History.