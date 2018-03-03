'Vikings' Season 5 Updates: Major Deaths To Be Expected This Season

Facebook/Viking Promo image for 'Vikings' season 5

Major characters will have their final journey to Valhalla when the second half of "Vikings" season 5 returns to The History Channel.

Speaking with Radio Times, showrunner Michael Hirst revealed that there will be several deaths that will unfold in the next 10 episodes of the historical drama. However, it may not be who the fans were expecting.

Since The Seer (John Kavanagh) predicted that Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) will die under the hands of one of Ragnar Lothbrock's (Travis Fimmel) sons, fans were speculating that she will be the next one to die in the series. But according to Hirst, it might not be the case.

"I know there's a lot of speculation about that, people are reading the runes, but I would say don't misread the runes. There are lots of big changes in her life but it doesn't necessarily mean that she's exiting – or that she's not!" the showrunner stated.

Winnick also seemed to have denied the speculations about her character's death this season by posting the bloody face of Lagertha for season 6. It could mean that she managed to survive all the battles and the possible execution of the orders of Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen) in season 5.

Aside from the upcoming deaths, fans of the series should also look forward to the return of Rollo (Clive Standen) in the upcoming episodes of the series.

In an interview with BT TV, Standen shared what fans can look forward to Rollo's return.

"There will be some surprises. I think we should always expect the unexpected with Rollo and I think there are going to be some very fiery scenes with the people he knows and that he left behind such as Lagertha, Bjorn and Ivar the Boneless," the actor stated. "Ivar thinks he has an answer to everyone and has never really had to deal with anyone like Rollo before - I think he has finally met his match with Uncle Rollo. Expect the unexpected!"

The midseason premiere of "Vikings" season 5 is expected to air on The History Channel later this year.