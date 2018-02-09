'Vikings' Season 6 News: Canadian Actor Eric Johnson Lands Series Regular Role

Facebook/Vikings Featured is a promotional image for 'Vikings.'

"Vikings" has added a new cast member for season 6.

Eric Johnson has officially joined the History drama, according to Deadline. The Edmonton-born actor will take on the role Erik, a menacing warrior who is also a fugitive surviving only on his fighting skills. The series, which explores a family saga that takes place in the Dark Ages, is currently filming for season 6 in Ireland.

Johnson , is best known for playing Dr. Everett Gallinger on "The Knick." His other TV credits include roles in "Criminal Minds," "Rookie Blue," "Saving Hope," "Smallville," "Orphan Black," and "The Detectives."

Additionally, he portrayed villain Jack Hyde in "Fifty Shades Freed" opposite Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson. Some of his most notable films are "Legends of the Fall," "The Work and the Glory," and "Miracle in Manhattan." He will next be seen on CBC's "Caught," which premieres Feb. 26.

Cartermatt notes Katheryn Winnick — who plays Lagertha on the show — is also in Ireland as she works on directing her first episode. Further details about a potential date for season 6 have yet to be announced. This does not come as a surprise, since there is still no return date for the back half of season 5.

While fans expect more installments to arrive later this year, there's no official word from History yet. Many believe the remainder of season 5 will air this summer, given that all episodes of the latest installment have already finished filming some time ago.

Ahead of season 5, History announced that "Vikings" would be digging deeper into the stories of Ragnar's sons. "Vikings has creatively sailed to monumental lengths," said network executive Eli Lehrer. "The series has evolved from early raids in England, to the heart-stopping death of Ragnar Lothbrok, to the fierce battles of the Great Heathen Army, and now we'll see the sons of Ragnar exploring and conquering the known world."

"Vikings" season 6 is expected to premiere sometime in 2019.