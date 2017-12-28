Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson Top This Year's List of Highest-Grossing Actors

Reuters/Fred Prouser Cast member and producer Vin Diesel poses at the premiere of the new film, "Fast & Furious 6" at Universal Citywalk in Los Angeles May 21, 2013.

Vin Diesel has been named the highest-grossing actor of 2017, earning $1.6 billion throughout the year. Next to him on the list is his "Fast and Furious" co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with $1.5 billion.

Diesel's career has reached new highs this 2017. Aside from the success of "The Fate of the Furious," he also became the latest addition to the "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" franchise. Both films raked in billions at the global box office, allowing him to make a total of $1.6 billion for the entire year.

Despite the box office flop that "Baywatch" was, Johnson still managed to become the second highest grossing actor of 2017. His releases this year allowed him to pull in $1.5 billion, but that certainly won't be all, as his latest film, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," is still showing in theaters worldwide.

Third on the list is "Wonder Woman" lead actress Gal Gadot, who made $1.4 billion this year because of her two releases with DC and Warner Bros., "Wonder Woman" and "Justice League."

Another female on the list is "Harry Potter" star Emma Watson who recently stepped out of her shadow as Hermione to star in Disney's live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast." The film is this year's highest grossing film, allowing Watson to rake in $1.26 billion in total.

Daisy Ridley, who recently starred in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," also made it to the list with combined earnings of 1.08 billion stars. Her involvement in "Murder on the Orient Express" also helped boost her takings for the year. Her co-star in the latest "Star Wars" film, John Boyega, also made it to the list with $800 million. Aside from "The Last Jedi," he also starred this year in other movies like "Circle" and "Detroit."

Other celebrities on the list are Johnny Depp, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth.