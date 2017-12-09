Vine Co-Founder Teases 'Follow-Up' App Release

Reuters/Brendan McDermid Twitter acquired Vine in October 2012.

Dom Hofmann recently hinted at a possible launch of Vine 2.0.

Hofmann was one of the co-founders of Vine, a once popular platform that allowed people to create six-second-long videos. In a series of social media posts on Twitter, Hofmann hinted that he was working on reviving Vine.

His latest update included a teaser photo with the familiar Vine logo beside the number 2, which signified what many now dub as Vine 2.0.

Last week, Hofmann first revealed his intention to revive the platform by telling his followers: "i'm going to work on a follow-up to vine. i've been feeling it myself for some time and have seen a lot of tweets, dms, etc."

The developer followed that up with another post that said he would personally fund it and treat it as an "outside project" so as not to let it get in the way of "the (quite exciting) work we're doing at the company, which is my first priority."

Hofmann's "first priority" was his company Interspace. He also added that he has "nothing else to share yet" about Vine 2.0 but promised to provide updates "as it develops."

Hofmann and the other Vine co-founders, Rus Yusupov and Colin Kroll, started working on the platform in June 2012. Before it even launched, Twitter bought Vine in a multi-million deal and opened its services in October of the same year.

By 2015, Vine had reportedly amassed more than 200 million active monthly users. However, Twitter confirmed that they were closing down the platform the following year.

The platform is said to have paved the way for the massive internet success of several users. With Vine's closure, some of its content creators went on to other social media venues such as YouTube and Instagram. Some of these internet stars were able to maintain a massive fan base like Liza Koshy, who now has over 12.5 million YouTube subscribers and signed lucrative deals with brands like Apple's Beats.