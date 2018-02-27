'Violet Evergarden' Anime Spoilers: Titular Character to Learn What Grief Is in Episode 8?

Violet Evergarden Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese fantasy anime series, “Violet Evergarden,” based on the light novel series of the same name written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase.

Is Gilbert really dead? The titular character may be forced to look past her current feelings of denial to be able to look the truth in the eye on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series "Violet Evergarden."

After successfully helping a famous writer named Oscar Webster learn to cope with the loss of his daughter in the previous episode, Violet will now have to find it within herself to come to terms with the truth about her beloved master, Gilbert.

Working with Oscar made Violet develop a much deeper understanding of family dynamics and how losing a member could affect those he has left behind for life. This made her feel regret over the people she had killed during the war, and thus lead her to wonder how many happy families she might have ruined as a result.

With these thoughts in her head, she came home to Leiden, only to find out from Mrs. Evergarden that her own beloved Gilbert was dead. However, since Hodgins told her that only her master's dog tags had been found and not his body, Violet chose to remain in denial until she found out the truth for herself.

What could Violet's next plan of action be? Will this discovery drive her to more actively search for Gilbert instead of just waiting for him to come home? And if so, will her efforts bear results that could further fuel her hopes of seeing her master alive again, or will it only prove what everyone else had known all this time?

Can a newly recruited Auto Memoir Doll, who has only just begun learning what emotions are, be strong enough to handle the weight of grief over a lost loved one?

"Violet Evergarden" airs on Wednesdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also currently streaming on Netflix in Canada and the U.K. and will premiere in spring for the U.S.