Violet Evergarden Official Site Screenshot of the titular character from the Japanese drama fantasy anime series, "Violet Evergarden."

Despite initial complications, the former war soldier may have finally learned the proper way to write a letter on the Japanese drama fantasy anime series, "Violet Evergarden." Will this be the beginning of a more fruitful journey towards finding out what love truly means?

As promised, Violet began attending an Auto Memory Doll Training School to become a proper doll and keep her job at the CH Postal Company owned by her former master's good friend, Claudia Hodgins. There, she met a fellow student named Luculia Marlborough, with whom she was tasked to practice her actual ghostwriting skills.

However, Violet failed to impress the school instructor Rhodanthe, who lectured the former soldier of war on the true value of letter writing. And in order to help her understand just how a letter could effectively be used to communicate a person's feelings, Luculia took Violet to the top of a bell tower and shared the story of her life with her new friend.

In the end, and with more inspiration from Luculia, Violet finally managed to ghostwrite her first successful letter, proving that the most concise messages could thaw the toughest of hearts. She has managed to make it through her first toughest challenge of transitioning into an Auto Memory Doll, and in doing so, has even managed to touch Luculia and her brother's hearts.

What other stories of life and love, success and failure will Violet be learning about in the coming days? Will she finally be able to convey such feelings into words, or was that letter to Luculia's brother just a one-time thing? How else can a technically emotionless doll touch other people's lives as she continues her search for the meaning of, "I love you"?

"Violet Evergarden" airs on Wednesdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast scheudules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also currently streaming on Netflix in Canada and the U.K., and will premiere in spring for the U.S.